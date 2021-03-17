Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Concord, NC
