Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.