Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see he…