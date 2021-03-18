Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Concord, NC
