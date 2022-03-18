Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Concord, NC
