Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Concord, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.