Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Concord, NC
