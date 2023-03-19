Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …