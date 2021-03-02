Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Concord, NC
