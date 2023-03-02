Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees toda…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…