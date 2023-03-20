Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Concord, NC
