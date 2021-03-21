Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Concord, NC
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.