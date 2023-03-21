Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It sh…
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. …