Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

