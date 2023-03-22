Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Concord, NC
