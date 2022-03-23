Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.