 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts