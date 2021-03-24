Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Concord, NC
