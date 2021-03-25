 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Concord. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

