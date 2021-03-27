 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Concord, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM EDT. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

