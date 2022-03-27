 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

