Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Concord, NC

It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

