It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Concord, NC
