Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will …
Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods o…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.