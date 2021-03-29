 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

