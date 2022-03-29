 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

