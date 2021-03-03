 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Concord, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

