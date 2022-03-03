Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The Concord area should…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It sh…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.