Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.