Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.