Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.