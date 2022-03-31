Concord will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on t…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will …
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs …
Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. T…