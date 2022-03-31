 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts