Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Concord, NC
