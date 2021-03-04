Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Concord, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.