Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The Concord area should…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It sh…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.