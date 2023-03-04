Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Concord, NC
