 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts