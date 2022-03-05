Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Concord, NC
