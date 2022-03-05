Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Concord, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.