Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.