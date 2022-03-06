The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Concord, NC
