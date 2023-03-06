Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heav…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…