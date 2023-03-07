Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Concord, NC
