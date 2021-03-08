Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's…
This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance …