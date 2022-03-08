 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Concord, NC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

