Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.