Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Concord, NC
