The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Concord, NC
