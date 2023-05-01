Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.