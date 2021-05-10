Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.