Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.