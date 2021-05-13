Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Concord, NC

It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.