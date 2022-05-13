Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Concord, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

