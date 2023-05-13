The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Concord, NC
