Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Concord, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.