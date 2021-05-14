Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. C…
Concord's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. E…